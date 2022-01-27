Ministry sets guidelines to relegate Covid-19 from pandemic to endemic

After prevailing for more than two years, the ministry believes that Covid-19 is now under control, with infections less severe and the situation improving, ministry permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said.

The ministry’s national panel, chaired by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, resolved on Thursday that Thailand must not allow Covid-19 to become an endemic naturally but instead needs to set guidelines for the transformation, Kiattiphum disclosed after the committee’s meeting.

According to the top official, the three major factors for Covid-19 to be designated an endemic are:

▪️no more than one death per 1,000 cases;

▪️vaccination of at least 80 per cent of the population for protection against the Omicron variant, and;

▪️ the health system’s satisfactory efficiency in treating patients.