Cool to cold weather and morning fog forecast in upper Thailand, isolated light rains in the South, Bangkok

Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning are likely in the upper country. Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are cold to very cold with minimum temperature in the range of 5-14 °C. People in the upper country should take care of their health due to variable weather. All transports should take more caution due to poor visibility.
Meanwhile, the southerly and the southeasterly winds prevail over the lower Central including Bangkok and its vicinity and the East regions, causing isolated light rains in the areas.
The Department also mentioned that the weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and brings isolated light rains to the South.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning; temperature lows of 13-20 degrees and highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 5-12 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning; temperature lows of 15-21 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-14 degrees Celsius.
Central: Cool weather with fog in the morning; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 34-36 degrees Celsius.
East: Cool weather with fog in the morning and isolated light rains in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.
South (east coast): Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with light fog in the morning and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.
Published : January 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022