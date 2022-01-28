NACC sues Yingluck, two publications over Thailand 2020 roadshow project

The lawsuit alleged that Yingluck and the five other defendants had caused damages of Bt239.7 million to the country by approving the Thailand 2020 roadshow project to the two publications without properly inviting bids for the project.

The lawsuit alleged that Yingluck, Niwatthamrong and Suranand had committed malfeasance and nonfeasance from late August 2013 to March 12 2014 to unfairly help the two publications with the public relations project.

Niwatthamrong, Suranand, a representative of Siam Sport, and Rawi were present to hear the charges. The court allowed them to be released on bail. Yingluck fled the country in 2017, shortly before the Supreme Court was due to issue its verdict over corruption in the rice pledging scheme run by her government.

The court will announce on April 19 whether it would accept the case for judicial review.