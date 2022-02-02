Thailand records 8,587 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths on Wednesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,456,551 – 2,351,250 of whom have recovered, 83,094 are still in hospitals and 22,207 have died.

Separately, another 26,276 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 50,692 their second shot and 197,680 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 115,531,164.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 382.07 million on Wednesday, 301.83 million of whom have recovered, 74.53 million are active cases (92,480 in severe condition) and 5.71 million have died (up by 11,168).

Thailand ranks 30th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 76.52 million, followed by India with 41.63 million, Brazil with 25.63 million, France with 19.56 million and the UK with 17.43 million.