Many schools nationwide hit by Covid-19 clusters

Separately, expert virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that children should receive the Covid-19 vaccine jab, especially those who have other diseases, as they would be at risk of developing severe symptoms.

He said children should receive mRNA (Pfizer) and/or inactivated (Sinovac and Sinopharm) vaccines.

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Pfizer for children aged five and above.

“We believe the Thai FDA will also approve inactivated vaccines for children soon as China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and countries in the Middle East and Latin America have approved these vaccines for children aged three and above,” Yong pointed out.

He said the interval between two doses for children is 3-12 weeks, but this can be adjusted depending on the situation.

Yong added there is a possibility that children would be able to receive a cocktail dose and a booster dose, but further studies are necessary.

“The interval between the second dose and booster dose for children who have received two Pfizer jabs is six months,” he said.

“In future, children who have received two inactivated jabs can receive a mRNA jab one to three months after the second jab, and their immunity against Covid-19 would be high, similar to adults,” he wrote.

Yong added that it is up to parents whether to allow their children to receive the Covid-19 jabs or not.