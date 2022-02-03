Naresuan Force rangers take to horseback to combat human traffickers at rugged Tak border

The surveillance is being carried out in Ruam Thai Phatthana and Waw Lay subdistricts in Phop Phra district.
Administrative officials, soldiers and police have arrested a number of human traffickers in Wang Chao, Ban Tak, Mae Ramat and Phop Phra districts, but immigrants are still sneaking into the country each day, according to the media.
As the border area consists of forests, mountains and creeks, the soldiers decided to use sure-footed horses instead of vehicles to patrol the area – with good results.
The media have reported that more than 10,000 immigrants have sneaked into Thailand from Myanmar to work in Bangkok and its surrounding areas. Each of these immigrants has had to cough up 25,000 baht to pay human traffickers.
“In January alone, the Naresuan Force arrested more than 500 immigrants for allegedly sneaking into the country,” the media added.
Published : February 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
