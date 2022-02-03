Takua Pa tsunami museum to open tomorrow

He said Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha will preside over the opening ceremony, with a live broadcast on NBT 2 HD channel and the Culture Ministry’s Facebook page.

He explained that the museum was constructed on a 5-rai plot of land, with its design being influenced by ocean waves.

Itthiphol said the museum features a tsunami warning tower that provides visitors with 360-degree views, two fishing boats that were washed ashore due to the tsunami, an information centre, souvenir shops, a multimedia room and an exhibition area.