Takua Pa tsunami museum to open tomorrow

Culture Minister Itthiphol Khunpluem said the construction also aims to collect evidence related to the incident, draw Thais and foreign visitors alike and promote the venue as a cultural centre, which would help stimulate the grassroots economy, create jobs and generate revenue for residents.
He said Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha will preside over the opening ceremony, with a live broadcast on NBT 2 HD channel and the Culture Ministry’s Facebook page.
He explained that the museum was constructed on a 5-rai plot of land, with its design being influenced by ocean waves.
Itthiphol said the museum features a tsunami warning tower that provides visitors with 360-degree views, two fishing boats that were washed ashore due to the tsunami, an information centre, souvenir shops, a multimedia room and an exhibition area.
For more information, contact 076410245 or Culture Ministry hotline 1765.
Published : February 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
