Thu, February 10, 2022

in-focus

Thailand’s FDA has approved 10 Covid medicines, vaccines so far

As many as 10 medicines and vaccines to combat Covid-19 have been approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with Covavax, Novavax, Lagevrio, Olumiant, Paxlovid and Recyrona currently under consideration.

Several Thai government and private agencies are putting a lot of effort into procuring more vaccines as quickly as possible in a bid to prevent Covid-19 – especially the Omicron variant – from spreading and wreaking more havoc.

Here are the medicines and vaccines approved by Thailand’s FDA:

2020

July: Remdesivir

October: Favipiravir

2021

January 20: AstraZeneca (imported by AstraZeneca (Thailand) and produced by Siam Bioscience)

February 22: Sinovac (imported by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation)

May 13: Moderna (imported by Zuellig Pharma)

May 28: Sinopharm (imported by Biogenetech)

June 24: Pfizer

July 15: Casirivimab and Imdevimab

September 10: Moderna (for children aged 12 and above)

September 22: Sotrovimab

December 20: Pfizer (for children aged 5-11)

2022 so far

Covavax, Novavax, Lagevrio, Olumiant, Paxlovid and Recyrona (under consideration).

 

 

 

Published : February 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

