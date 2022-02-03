Thailand’s FDA has approved 10 Covid medicines, vaccines so far

Several Thai government and private agencies are putting a lot of effort into procuring more vaccines as quickly as possible in a bid to prevent Covid-19 – especially the Omicron variant – from spreading and wreaking more havoc.
Here are the medicines and vaccines approved by Thailand’s FDA:
2020
July: Remdesivir
October: Favipiravir
2021
January 20: AstraZeneca (imported by AstraZeneca (Thailand) and produced by Siam Bioscience)
February 22: Sinovac (imported by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation)
May 13: Moderna (imported by Zuellig Pharma)
May 28: Sinopharm (imported by Biogenetech)
June 24: Pfizer
July 15: Casirivimab and Imdevimab
September 10: Moderna (for children aged 12 and above)
September 22: Sotrovimab
December 20: Pfizer (for children aged 5-11)
2022 so far
Covavax, Novavax, Lagevrio, Olumiant, Paxlovid and Recyrona (under consideration).
Published : February 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
