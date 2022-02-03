Why Thai birth rate is on the decline

According to Thailand's Bureau of Registration Administration, many people have cancelled their plans to raise a child due to various uncertainties amid the Covid-19 crisis, such as being unemployed, company bankruptcy and high cost of living.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry's Department of Provincial Administration revealed that the country's birth rate had decreased significantly, similar to the Philippines and Vietnam.

The birth rate between 2017 and 2021 was as follows:

▪︎ 544,570 people were born in 2021, down 7.28 per cent year on year.

▪︎ 587,368 people were born in 2020, down 4.98 per cent year on year.

▪︎618,193 people were born in 2019, down 7.22 per cent year on year.

▪︎666,357 people were born in 2018, down 5.17 per cent year on year.

▪︎702,755 people were born in 2017, down 0.18 per cent year on year.