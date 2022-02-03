Democrat candidate for Bangkok governor in hot water

Move Forward Party MP Theerajchai Phanthumas said that Democrat candidate Suchatwee Suwannasawas needed to explain soon to the House panel on anti-corruption on details of 342 million baht.

He and his wife had earlier declared only 44 million baht to the anti-graft agency, National Anti Corruption Commission, prior to taking the position of rector of the King Mongkuk Institute for Technology, Lat Krabang,