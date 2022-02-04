Chinese FM meets visiting Thai Princess Sirindhorn

He said that China is committed to making vaccines a global public good and has already provided over 2.1 billion doses to other countries, especially developing countries. "One out of every two doses of the vaccines currently used worldwide comes from China," he added.

China will continue to provide support to Thailand in line with its needs until the pandemic is defeated, Wang said.

Wang appreciated the princess' intention to compile and publish books on the CPC and China's new development achievements.

The two sides agreed to continue to strengthen practical cooperation on education and culture, youth exchanges, traditional medicine, scientific and technological innovation, and other fields, continuously injecting impetus into bilateral relations.

