Tue, January 11, 2022

in-focus

His Majesty calls on Thais to be compassionate and understanding

In his annual year-end message, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn conveyed blessings and good wishes to all Thais, saying he hoped people would be happy throughout the year.

The King’s speech was delivered from Dusit Palace on Friday at 8pm.

“New Year is a good occasion for us to think about other persons and express good wishes among each other for mutual happiness and prosperity,” His Majesty said. “A person’s happiness and that of the country are inseparable. When facing problems or illnesses, we must not think only about ourselves, but work together as a society. By using compassion, understanding, unity and patience, everyone in society can overcome any hardship together.

“May the Holy Triple Gem and all the sacred things that you revere, as well as the virtues of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, protect your families and bless you with good health, strong spirit and intelligence that will help you and the country achieve happiness and prosperity together.”

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana also issued a 2022 New Year greeting card addressed to the Thai people.

The cover of the card carries the Chakri dynasty’s emblem and monograms of Their Majesties. Inside there is an image of Their Majesties, the words “New Year Blessing BE2565” and their signatures.

Published : January 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

