Royal Gazette website publishes royal decree on managing govt agencies

The move aims to manage and modernise government agencies and personnel under the Royal Household Bureau and Royal Security Command.
The decree pertains to government agencies under the Royal Household Bureau and Royal Security Command, such as the Office of the Commander, the Office of Royal Duty Officers, the Office of the Aide-de-Camp, The King’s Close Bodyguard Command and the Office of the Royal Police Guards.
Published : January 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
