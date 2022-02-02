Their Majesties make spirit offerings on Chinese New Year

Their Majesties were accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the Princess Rajasarinisiribajra.

After the King, the Queen, and the Princess individually lit candles and incense sticks at the table to present food offerings to sacred beings, Their Majesties then burned silver and gold papers as offering to deceased ancestors.

After the ceremony concluded at around 8pm Their Majesties went to the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall.