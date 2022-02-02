Thu, February 10, 2022

Their Majesties make spirit offerings on Chinese New Year

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida on Tuesday evening attended a spirit offering ceremony on the occasion of Chinese New Year in front of Dusit Palace’s Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall in Bangkok’s Dusit district.

Their Majesties were accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the Princess Rajasarinisiribajra.

After the King, the Queen, and the Princess individually lit candles and incense sticks at the table to present food offerings to sacred beings, Their Majesties then burned silver and gold papers as offering to deceased ancestors.

After the ceremony concluded at around 8pm Their Majesties went to the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall.

