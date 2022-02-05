No PayPal transactions in Thailand from March 7, no new registrations allowed either

“They will be able to withdraw any balance in their PayPal wallet to their bank account,” the announcement said.

“Consumers in Thailand will still be able to make payments using a debit or credit card to merchants which offer the Guest Checkout function. New account registration for consumers will not be available until further notice.”

PayPal also said that from March 7, existing PayPal accounts registered to freelancers, casual sellers, and entrepreneurs/sole proprietors in Thailand will have limited functionality, except to make bank withdrawals. New account registration for freelancers or casual sellers will not be available until further notice.