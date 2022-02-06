China offers Thai Navy two Song-class submarines

“China recently handed two Ming-class submarines to the Myanmar Army, so this could be a free offer,” a source from the Navy said. “However, we need to check other details, such as repair and import costs.”

A submarine-related website said this offer was interesting as the internal structure of Song-class submarines was like those of the Yuan-class.

“These submarines can be used to train cadets while the Navy waits for the delivery of new ones,” the website said. “The Navy will save more than 10 billion baht for the next two to three years.”