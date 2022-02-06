Thu, February 10, 2022

Bangkok launches subsidised curry-rice restaurants to ease living cost crisis

A government minister and a former MP launched a restaurant offering rice and curry at 20 baht per dish on Sunday, part of a project to reduce burdens from rising living costs.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sreeon and ex-Bangkok MP Chanin Rungsang began offering the 20-baht meals at Suan Prok community in Bangkok's Bang Phlat district.

The project will help set up similar eateries in communities across the capital, with cooperation from Ruam Duay Chuai Kan Sam Nuek Rak Ban Kerd Foundation, the Commerce Ministry and private networks.

Chanin noted that rice topped with curry is an important meal for city dwellers, adding that its price was an indicator of the economic situation.

"So we have reduced the restaurant operator’s production costs for gas, ingredients and delivery in order to cut the price of rice with curry to 20 baht," he said.

Chanin said the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry is also handing out vegetable seeds to community representatives for consumption.

"At least one 20 baht per dish restaurant should be set up in each community," he added.

People interested in setting up a restaurant under the project can contact Line account @khowgang20baht, Department of Internal Trade hotline 1569 or (02) 507 5682.

Published : February 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

