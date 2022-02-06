Bangkok launches subsidised curry-rice restaurants to ease living cost crisis

The project will help set up similar eateries in communities across the capital, with cooperation from Ruam Duay Chuai Kan Sam Nuek Rak Ban Kerd Foundation, the Commerce Ministry and private networks.

Chanin noted that rice topped with curry is an important meal for city dwellers, adding that its price was an indicator of the economic situation.

"So we have reduced the restaurant operator’s production costs for gas, ingredients and delivery in order to cut the price of rice with curry to 20 baht," he said.