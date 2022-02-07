CCSA may relax more Covid-19 restrictions at next meeting

The review of measures is expected at the next meeting of the CCSA, he said.

The spokesman said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed all concerned government agencies to monitor the Covid-19 situation after the number of new daily cases passed the 10,000 mark.

But the Public Health Ministry has assured the prime minister that although the Omicron variant can spread much faster than the previous Delta strain, the new strain did not cause serious illness and the number of fatalities and seriously ill patients had not increased much.

The ministry has assured the prime minister that the public health system can cope with seriously ill patients to prevent more fatalities while people with asymptomatic disease or mild conditions can enter home isolation programme, he said.