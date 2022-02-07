CCSA may relax more Covid-19 restrictions at next meeting

Thanakorn said the CCSA is expected to review the measures for controlling the spread of SARS-CoV 2 virus and is likely to relax restrictions so that all businesses can resume and people can resume their normal life as much as possible.
The review of measures is expected at the next meeting of the CCSA, he said.
The spokesman said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed all concerned government agencies to monitor the Covid-19 situation after the number of new daily cases passed the 10,000 mark.
But the Public Health Ministry has assured the prime minister that although the Omicron variant can spread much faster than the previous Delta strain, the new strain did not cause serious illness and the number of fatalities and seriously ill patients had not increased much.
The ministry has assured the prime minister that the public health system can cope with seriously ill patients to prevent more fatalities while people with asymptomatic disease or mild conditions can enter home isolation programme, he said.
Since he has been assured that the situation is under control, Prayut has instructed all agencies to explain to the people that they can live with the Covid-19 virus with safety when they strictly comply with protection measures, the spokesman added.
On Monday, the Public Health Ministry reported that Thailand had logged 10,470 new Covid-19 cases during the previous 24 hours, 10,304 local infections and 166 imported cases.
So far, 284,036 people have been infected in the fourth wave since January 1, 2022.
The previous 24 hours saw 12 people die from the virus.
A total of 118 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far, including 52 million doses of first jabs, 48 million doses of second jabs, 15.44 million doses of third jabs and 1.15 million doses of fourth jabs.
Published : February 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
