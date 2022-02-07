New system to help tackle online crimes at local level

The joint operation between the DES and the police's Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) is expected to help cope with increasingly rampant online and technology crimes in addition to offline schemes, including so-called call-centre scams and phishing, DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn told a press conference on Monday.

The DES is conducting a workshop in which 381 TCSD officers received online training on ethics, enforcement of anti-cybercrime law and computer forensics. The trainees will be dispatched to police precincts and commands across the country to work with local officers in receiving complaints from victims and conducting subsequent investigations locally.