Thu, February 10, 2022

in-focus

New system to help tackle online crimes at local level

The completion of an integrated police-civilian operation will enable victims of online frauds to lodge complaints with local police across the country, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) said on Monday.

The joint operation between the DES and the police's Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) is expected to help cope with increasingly rampant online and technology crimes in addition to offline schemes, including so-called call-centre scams and phishing, DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn told a press conference on Monday.

The DES is conducting a workshop in which 381 TCSD officers received online training on ethics, enforcement of anti-cybercrime law and computer forensics. The trainees will be dispatched to police precincts and commands across the country to work with local officers in receiving complaints from victims and conducting subsequent investigations locally.

TCSD currently works on cases and complaints submitted centrally by victims, whereas the new joint TCSD-DES operation in the near future will see an integrated civilian-police operation serving the public locally and expected to tackle crimes more efficiently, minister said.

Chaiwut said a ministerial regulation has been endorsed by the Cabinet and will soon be in effect to tackle many crimes, especially production and distribution of fake news or content with the potential to create hate and sow division among members of Thai society.

Published : February 07, 2022

Nation Thailnad
