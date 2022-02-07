Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Naga Cave's opening hours are from 6.30am to 2pm, while the limited number of 500 visitors must make a reservation via QueQ application in advance.

One reason for the tourists getting stuck on the mountain could be a one-way entrance with a dangerous area which needs to be navigated carefully, it was reported.

Varawut said he had ordered the ministry's permanent secretary to ask the national park chief about the exact number of tourists on Saturday as it should be around 500-600 people, not 1,000 people as reported in the local press.

He added that he would survey the national park soon to oversee and improve tourist management in the area.

He said the incident might have been caused by many tourists wanting to get a view of sunset at around 5pm. He stressed that visitors should not go up the mountain after 3pm.

“Phu Langka National Park chief has been ordered to instruct tourist guides to strictly adhere to the national park measures,” he said, adding that anyone who does not adhere to measures would be transferred.