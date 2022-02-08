Chonburi, Rayong highway expanded to make way for surge traffic in EEC areas

The extension covers 12.3 kilometres from Chonburi’s Ban Bung district until it merges with Highway No 331 in Rayong. The traffic lanes of Highway No 344 have also been expanded from four to six in both directions under a budget of 1.19 billion baht (including the installation of lights and traffic signs).

The department said the highway expansion will help reduce traffic congestion, road accidents and possible flooding, which will not just improve the living standards of nearby communities but will also improve logistics in the EEC areas.