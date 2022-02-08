Tue, February 15, 2022

in-focus

Chonburi, Rayong highway expanded to make way for surge traffic in EEC areas

The extension of Highway No 344 from Chonburi to Rayong is now complete and should start contributing to logistics in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) areas, the Department of Highways announced on Monday.

The extension covers 12.3 kilometres from Chonburi’s Ban Bung district until it merges with Highway No 331 in Rayong. The traffic lanes of Highway No 344 have also been expanded from four to six in both directions under a budget of 1.19 billion baht (including the installation of lights and traffic signs).

The department said the highway expansion will help reduce traffic congestion, road accidents and possible flooding, which will not just improve the living standards of nearby communities but will also improve logistics in the EEC areas.

Chonburi, Rayong highway expanded to make way for surge traffic in EEC areas

Chonburi, Rayong highway expanded to make way for surge traffic in EEC areas

The 102.24-kilometre Highway No 344 starts at KM94+080 marker on Sukhumvit Road in Chonburi and terminates at KM269+101 of Highway No 3 in Rayong’s Klaeng district.

The Department of Highway has been slowly expanding the highway since 2018 to prepare for an increase in traffic in Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Chonburi, Rayong highway expanded to make way for surge traffic in EEC areas

Related News

50km highway in Koh Samui expected to be fully ready next year

Motorists can use new Korat highway for free during Songkran break

Best routes out of Bangkok during New Year break

Related News

Published : February 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Temples told to prevent virus spreading among Makha Bucha Day crowds

Published : Feb 15, 2022

All steps taken to keep tap water in Greater Bangkok saline free

Published : Feb 15, 2022

What is M-Flow toll collection system and how can you use it?

Published : Feb 15, 2022

Prayut puts Bhumjaithai in its place with House dissolution threat

Published : Feb 15, 2022

Latest News

Beijing 2022's Bing Dwen Dwen on a snowy day

Published : Feb 15, 2022

Temples told to prevent virus spreading among Makha Bucha Day crowds

Published : Feb 15, 2022

All steps taken to keep tap water in Greater Bangkok saline free

Published : Feb 15, 2022

What is M-Flow toll collection system and how can you use it?

Published : Feb 15, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.