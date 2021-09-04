50km highway in Koh Samui expected to be fully ready next year

The contract for construction of the highway was signed on February 20, 2018.

Of the 50-kilometre long highway around the island, being built at a cost of THB701 million, 34 kilometres have already been finished and opened for public use.

The unfinished part was 15.5km long, from Ban Hua Thanon in Na Muang sub-district to Ban Chaweng in Bo Put sub-district.

The construction of Highway 4169 will support more traffic, enhance safety, promote tourism for Surat Thani and southern Thailand, the authority said.