Tue, February 15, 2022

in-focus

Household cultivation of marijuana legal in 120 days: Anutin

A much-anticipated decision allowing Thai households to grow unlimited cannabis (marijuana) was officially made on Tuesday – much to the delight of those wanting to profit from the once-illegal plant.

The household planting can start in the next 120 days, once marijuana’s removal from the blacklist is published in the Royal Gazette, said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, after signing a ministerial announcement endorsing the move.

Household cultivation of marijuana by small enterprises (7 people) can begin immediately, but single households will have to wait until the end of the 120-day period. They will then be permitted to grow up to six marijuana plants, or an unlimited number if they register with the government.

Several new laws will be passed to legalise the modification of marijuana for medicinal and other uses, said Anutin. He reiterated, however, that the concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in marijuana products must remain lower than 0.2 per cent. THC is the psychoactive chemical that produces the “high” for which marijuana is famous.

A law aimed at preventing general abuse of marijuana products has been passed by the House of Representatives and is awaiting the prime minister’s approval.

Anutin said different governmental agencies would need to work closely together to enforce the coming laws. His move leaves only magic mushrooms (Psilocybin) and opium species on Thailand’s list of banned addictive and illegal plants.

Published : February 08, 2022

