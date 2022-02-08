Household cultivation of marijuana legal in 120 days: Anutin

The household planting can start in the next 120 days, once marijuana’s removal from the blacklist is published in the Royal Gazette, said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, after signing a ministerial announcement endorsing the move.

Household cultivation of marijuana by small enterprises (7 people) can begin immediately, but single households will have to wait until the end of the 120-day period. They will then be permitted to grow up to six marijuana plants, or an unlimited number if they register with the government.