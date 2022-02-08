New Test & Go sees over 100,000 tourist applications in the first 5 days

So far, 86,500 Thailand Passes had been issued to tourists over that period, said TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn. February 5 alone saw 14,527 applications and 8,906 passes issued, he added.

The Test & Go scheme has resumed with stricter conditions, including pre-booked stays in government-approved hotels on day 1 and day 5 for mandatory RT-PCR tests.