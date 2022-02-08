Prawit dismisses reports of internal rifts in ruling party as media’s creation

The Palang Pracharath leader said his party was still united and it would not fall apart as speculated by political observers and the media.

“How will it break up when I’m still here,” Prawit replied when reporters told him of the perception that the party would not survive for long.

Prawit added that several leading members are still with the party, including Santi Promphat, Somsak Thepsutin and Suriya Juangroongruangkit.

The PPRP is perceived as riven by internal rifts after a faction led by Thamanat Prompow was expelled reportedly for rebelling against Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.