Prawit dismisses reports of internal rifts in ruling party as media’s creation

“All are quiet and peaceful inside the PPRP and I’m having peace of mind like always. No problems in the party like what I’ve always said but you, the media, cook them up,” Prawit said.
The Palang Pracharath leader said his party was still united and it would not fall apart as speculated by political observers and the media.
“How will it break up when I’m still here,” Prawit replied when reporters told him of the perception that the party would not survive for long.
Prawit added that several leading members are still with the party, including Santi Promphat, Somsak Thepsutin and Suriya Juangroongruangkit.
The PPRP is perceived as riven by internal rifts after a faction led by Thamanat Prompow was expelled reportedly for rebelling against Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.
“All are still here and we still love one another and have unity,” Prawit said.
He added that Prayut did not need to become a party member because the PPRP would continue to nominate him as prime minister candidate in the next general election.
Prawit said he saw no need to hold special talks with Prayut to clear any misunderstandings. Unconfirmed reports suggested recently that the prime minister could form a new party.
“We all know that the prime minister will always stay with me. There is no misunderstanding to be cleared. We have been close together for some 50 years,” Prawit said.
Prawit added that he has not talked to Thamanat after he left the party but he had told Thamanat to continue to support the government in a new party.
Published : February 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
