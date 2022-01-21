Ousted PPRP secretary-general Thamanat hints at ‘new surprise’ in Facebook rant

“My new party is already established and I have been getting ready to transfer for quite a while. We will also have a surprise that will be revealed soon,” he said.

Thamanat and 20 other MPs linked to him were ousted from the ruling party on Wednesday for allegedly rifts in the party, especially after Thamanat threatened to pull his faction out unless the Cabinet is reshuffled.

“I did not resign as MP but was ousted by votes from more than three-fourths of the party’s executives. My MP position, however, is still intact,” Thamanat said in the 3.27-minute clip.

“But I’m worried about my brothers and sisters in the party who share my ideology. Who will take care of them after I’m gone?”