Politics after the by-election in the south | Voice of The Nation

Voice of The Nation: Monday-Friday, 8-9 AM

After the by-elections in the South, let's hear our guests analyze the results and also give perspectives about the future of Thai politics.

The panel includes: Dr. Charupol Ruangsuwan, Lecturer from the Faculty of Political Science, Thammasat University.

Sirichok Sopha, former member of parliament (Songkhla Constituency 7) from Democrat Party.

Sirote Klampaiboon, Editor and Host at Voice TV and Columnist at Matichon Weekly.

