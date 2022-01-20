Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Thamanat likely to join NEP with 20 ousted MPs: source

A Palang Pracharath Party source said former party secretary-general Captain Thamanat Prompow is likely to join the New Economics Party (NEP) with 20 other MPs who were ousted.

According to the source, General Wich Thephasadin na Ayutthaya will be the new NEP leader while Thamanat will become deputy leader. Apichai Taechaubol will be appointed party secretary after he leaves the Democrat Party in a few days.

However, there was the question whether General Prawit Wongsuwan had something to with this decision because Thamanat and the 20 other MPs are expected to join the NEP, which it is claimed is Prawit’s “reserve party”, the source said.

Reportedly, there had been discussions on Thamanat and the 20 others joining the government. Thamanat was said to demand the position of Labour minister and Digital Economy and Society minister for his group.

The 20 MPs who are likely to join the NEP are:

  1. Watthana Changlao, Khon Kaen MP;
  2. Thanat Thawikuekulkit, Tak MP;
  3. Pakpoom Boonpramuk, Tak MP;
  4. Pai Leeke , Kamphaeng Phet MP;
  5. Wattana Sittiwang, Lampang MP;
  6. Kasem Supparanon, Nakhon Ratchasima MP;
  7. Somsak Phankasem, Nakhon Ratchasima MP;
  8. Natthaphon Charadrapheephong, Surin MP;
  9. Somsak Kunngern, Khon Kaen MP;
  10. Jeeradech Srivirach, Phayao MP;
  11. Bunsing Warinrak, party list MP;
  12. Pornchai Insuk, Phichit MP;
  13. Ekkarat Changlao, party list MP;
  14. Panya Jeenakum, Mae Hong Son MP;
  15. Jomkwan Klabbankoh, Samut Sakhon MP;
  16. Sathira Phuakpraphun, Chonburi MP;
  17. Yuthana Pothasuthon, party list MP;
  18. Pol General Yongyuth Thepjumnong, party list MP;
  19. Thatsanaporn Ketmetheekarun, Nakhon Ratchasima MP;
  20. Thanasit Khowsurat, Ubon Ratchathani MP.

Thamanat and the 20 will reportedly join the government if Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha reshuffles the cabinet to give the group the two ministerial positions, the source said.
It would help the government pass important laws while House sessions could proceed as the quorum count of MPs would then be enough, the source added.

Related News

Palang Pracharath ousts Thamanat, 21 other MPs

Uttama, Sontirat launch new party to ‘build Thailand’s future’

Politics after the by-election in the south | Voice of The Nation

Related News

Published : January 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.