Thamanat likely to join NEP with 20 ousted MPs: source

However, there was the question whether General Prawit Wongsuwan had something to with this decision because Thamanat and the 20 other MPs are expected to join the NEP, which it is claimed is Prawit’s “reserve party”, the source said.

Reportedly, there had been discussions on Thamanat and the 20 others joining the government. Thamanat was said to demand the position of Labour minister and Digital Economy and Society minister for his group.

The 20 MPs who are likely to join the NEP are:

Watthana Changlao, Khon Kaen MP; Thanat Thawikuekulkit, Tak MP; Pakpoom Boonpramuk, Tak MP; Pai Leeke , Kamphaeng Phet MP; Wattana Sittiwang, Lampang MP; Kasem Supparanon, Nakhon Ratchasima MP; Somsak Phankasem, Nakhon Ratchasima MP; Natthaphon Charadrapheephong, Surin MP; Somsak Kunngern, Khon Kaen MP; Jeeradech Srivirach, Phayao MP; Bunsing Warinrak, party list MP; Pornchai Insuk, Phichit MP; Ekkarat Changlao, party list MP; Panya Jeenakum, Mae Hong Son MP; Jomkwan Klabbankoh, Samut Sakhon MP; Sathira Phuakpraphun, Chonburi MP; Yuthana Pothasuthon, party list MP; Pol General Yongyuth Thepjumnong, party list MP; Thatsanaporn Ketmetheekarun, Nakhon Ratchasima MP; Thanasit Khowsurat, Ubon Ratchathani MP.

Thamanat and the 20 will reportedly join the government if Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha reshuffles the cabinet to give the group the two ministerial positions, the source said.

It would help the government pass important laws while House sessions could proceed as the quorum count of MPs would then be enough, the source added.