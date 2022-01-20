Thamanat likely to join NEP with 20 ousted MPs: source

According to the source, General Wich Thephasadin na Ayutthaya will be the new NEP leader while Thamanat will become deputy leader. Apichai Taechaubol will be appointed party secretary after he leaves the Democrat Party in a few days.
However, there was the question whether General Prawit Wongsuwan had something to with this decision because Thamanat and the 20 other MPs are expected to join the NEP, which it is claimed is Prawit’s “reserve party”, the source said.
Reportedly, there had been discussions on Thamanat and the 20 others joining the government. Thamanat was said to demand the position of Labour minister and Digital Economy and Society minister for his group.
The 20 MPs who are likely to join the NEP are:
Thamanat and the 20 will reportedly join the government if Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha reshuffles the cabinet to give the group the two ministerial positions, the source said.
It would help the government pass important laws while House sessions could proceed as the quorum count of MPs would then be enough, the source added.
Published : January 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
