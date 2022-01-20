Palang Pracharath ousts Thamanat, 20 other MPs

According to a source, the meeting which lasted over three hours came to the final decision due to Thamanat’s intention to bring the 20 MPs to a new party, unless the government reshuffles the cabinet immediately.
The meeting called Thamanat’s action as causing conflicts within the party, after which 78 party executives and MPs voted that he must leave the party.
Thamanat and his faction will have to find a new party within 30 days to keep their MP status. It is widely speculated that he will join the newly established Thai Economics Party, which will be led by Gen Wit Thephasadin Na Ayudhya, chairman of Palang Pracharath’s strategic committee.
Palang Pracharath Party will hold a press conference on Thursday at the Parliament to explain the decision.
On Wednesday night Thamanat said on his facebook that he thanked all the support and concerns from people all over the country as well as from members of Palang Pracharath Party. “As a member of the Parliament, I’m still committed to serving the people, improving our country and fulfilling the promises that I have given to everyone,” he added.
Published : January 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022