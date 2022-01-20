Palang Pracharath ousts Thamanat, 20 other MPs

According to a source, the meeting which lasted over three hours came to the final decision due to Thamanat’s intention to bring the 20 MPs to a new party, unless the government reshuffles the cabinet immediately.

The meeting called Thamanat’s action as causing conflicts within the party, after which 78 party executives and MPs voted that he must leave the party.

Thamanat and his faction will have to find a new party within 30 days to keep their MP status. It is widely speculated that he will join the newly established Thai Economics Party, which will be led by Gen Wit Thephasadin Na Ayudhya, chairman of Palang Pracharath’s strategic committee.

Palang Pracharath Party will hold a press conference on Thursday at the Parliament to explain the decision.

