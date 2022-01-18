Uttama, Sontirat launch new party to ‘build Thailand’s future’

In a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19, all attendees of the press conference are required to prove they have been double jabbed and must take an ATK test before entering the venue. The conference kicks off at 12.30pm.
Former finance minister Uttama said in a Facebook post on Monday that he and Sontirat will reveal their party’s ideology, purpose and direction at the press conference. They will also introduce other party members.
“I have sensed that Thais are concerned about the country’s future due to the lack of direction and many problems have been rooted in our society for far too long,” he said. “If such concerns are allowed to continue unchecked, then one day all Thais will lose hope and the country will not be able to move towards prosperity.
“We have no other choice but to join hands to tackle the problems together. There’s no time for finger-pointing and we must not worsen existing problems,” he added.
“We must unite to make our country better so it can overcome all crises, be they economic, epidemic or social conflicts. We must build a better future for the next generation.”
Uttama and Sontirat are part of the “See Gumarn” (Four Boys) group, a name assigned to four high ranking members of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) who quit the party after being removed from the party’s executive board in June 2020. Uttama was the party’s first leader, while Sontirat was its secretary-general.
The other two members of the group are former higher education, science and innovations minister Suvit Maesincee and ex-PM’s office minister Kobsak Pootrakul.
Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan took over as PPRP leader after the four resigned.
PPRP party-list MPs Supol Fong-ngam and Santi Kiranan, who also quit the party, have reportedly joined Sarng Anakot Thai.
Published : January 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
