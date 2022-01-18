Uttama, Sontirat launch new party to ‘build Thailand’s future’

“I have sensed that Thais are concerned about the country’s future due to the lack of direction and many problems have been rooted in our society for far too long,” he said. “If such concerns are allowed to continue unchecked, then one day all Thais will lose hope and the country will not be able to move towards prosperity.

“We have no other choice but to join hands to tackle the problems together. There’s no time for finger-pointing and we must not worsen existing problems,” he added.

“We must unite to make our country better so it can overcome all crises, be they economic, epidemic or social conflicts. We must build a better future for the next generation.”

Uttama and Sontirat are part of the “See Gumarn” (Four Boys) group, a name assigned to four high ranking members of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) who quit the party after being removed from the party’s executive board in June 2020. Uttama was the party’s first leader, while Sontirat was its secretary-general.