Former finance minister to launch new political party on Jan 19

"I can feel how we Thai people are concerned about the future of the country. I can't see how they would go on with each other because we have a lot of problems. Many problems are deep-rooted in the country and for too long. And if we let such feelings to continue to linger on in everyone's hearts, one day everyone will feel hopeless. By then, the country would not be able to continue on its path of progress,” Uttama said in the post.
"I believe that we do not want to live without hope. So we have no choice but to come together to deal with the existing problems. We do not have time to say who is right and who is wrong, but we must not add to the problems and the situation as it is. We need to join forces to do everything to make our country better through the crisis, whether it's economic, epidemic, or society that is in conflict for Thailand to move on and create a better future for our children.”
There have been rumours for some time about the formation of a new political party led by Uttama and former commerce minister Sonthirat Sontijirawong, with 20 former MPs from various parties.
The focus of the new party is said to be to find solutions for the country's economic challenges, and not serve as a reserve party for Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Published : January 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
