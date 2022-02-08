Bangkok’s new underground landmark in Sanam Luang area almost ready

He said that apart from allowing people to cross the road safely, there are washrooms and spaces for them to wait for their friends.

The tunnel also has a museum zone that exhibits the history of Bangkok when it was the ancient capital of Rattanakosin and how architectural styles have changed. Also on display are images of the Inthorn Rangsan Fort and ancient city walls.

The governor said the tunnel can accommodate up to 600 people at any given time and expects some 10,000 people to use it daily.