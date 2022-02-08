Bangkok’s new underground landmark in Sanam Luang area almost ready

Governor Aswin Kwanmuang told reporters on Tuesday that the tunnel linking Sanam Luang and the Grand Palace on Maharaj Road is almost ready to be officially inaugurated.
He said that apart from allowing people to cross the road safely, there are washrooms and spaces for them to wait for their friends.
The tunnel also has a museum zone that exhibits the history of Bangkok when it was the ancient capital of Rattanakosin and how architectural styles have changed. Also on display are images of the Inthorn Rangsan Fort and ancient city walls.
The governor said the tunnel can accommodate up to 600 people at any given time and expects some 10,000 people to use it daily.
The tunnel is 90 metres long, 4.7m under the surface of the road and covers an overall space of 1,043 metres. Apart from a walkway, there are 15 toilet cubicles for men and 20 for women as well as escalators at both ends.
Aswin said the tunnel is 99 per cent ready, pending last-minute finishing touches and cleaning.
He added that by July this year, a lift will be added at each end of the tunnel.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is also building a tunnel under Na Phra Lan Road in the capital’s Phra Nakhon area. This tunnel will be 37m long and cover an area of 390 square metres. This tunnel is 52 per cent complete and should be ready by May this year.
Published : February 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
