Tue, February 15, 2022

in-focus

Bangkok’s new underground landmark in Sanam Luang area almost ready

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Bangkok’s new underground landmark ...

A new pedestrian tunnel in Bangkok’s Sanam Luang area, featuring a museum and waiting areas, will be open to the public soon.

Governor Aswin Kwanmuang told reporters on Tuesday that the tunnel linking Sanam Luang and the Grand Palace on Maharaj Road is almost ready to be officially inaugurated.

He said that apart from allowing people to cross the road safely, there are washrooms and spaces for them to wait for their friends.

The tunnel also has a museum zone that exhibits the history of Bangkok when it was the ancient capital of Rattanakosin and how architectural styles have changed. Also on display are images of the Inthorn Rangsan Fort and ancient city walls.

The governor said the tunnel can accommodate up to 600 people at any given time and expects some 10,000 people to use it daily.

Bangkok’s new underground landmark in Sanam Luang area almost ready The tunnel is 90 metres long, 4.7m under the surface of the road and covers an overall space of 1,043 metres. Apart from a walkway, there are 15 toilet cubicles for men and 20 for women as well as escalators at both ends.

Aswin said the tunnel is 99 per cent ready, pending last-minute finishing touches and cleaning.

He added that by July this year, a lift will be added at each end of the tunnel.

Bangkok’s new underground landmark in Sanam Luang area almost ready The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is also building a tunnel under Na Phra Lan Road in the capital’s Phra Nakhon area. This tunnel will be 37m long and cover an area of 390 square metres. This tunnel is 52 per cent complete and should be ready by May this year.

Related News

Published : February 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Temples told to prevent virus spreading among Makha Bucha Day crowds

Published : Feb 15, 2022

All steps taken to keep tap water in Greater Bangkok saline free

Published : Feb 15, 2022

What is M-Flow toll collection system and how can you use it?

Published : Feb 15, 2022

Prayut puts Bhumjaithai in its place with House dissolution threat

Published : Feb 15, 2022

Latest News

Beijing 2022's Bing Dwen Dwen on a snowy day

Published : Feb 15, 2022

Temples told to prevent virus spreading among Makha Bucha Day crowds

Published : Feb 15, 2022

All steps taken to keep tap water in Greater Bangkok saline free

Published : Feb 15, 2022

What is M-Flow toll collection system and how can you use it?

Published : Feb 15, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.