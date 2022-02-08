Labour Ministry agrees to hike minimum wage from Bt336: source

Those expenses are categorised as daily costs for three meals and travel fees, while monthly expenses include rent, utility bills including the Internet, instalment payments for vehicles, and costs for families and parents.

A source from the committee said the Labour Ministry had promised to increase the daily minimum wage but it has not yet whether to approve the Bt492 rate as proposed by the committee. The ministry promised to reach its decision as soon as possible.

The source did not say whether employers’ representatives had discussed the rate with the workers' agencies.

A flat minimum wage has not been approved in Thailand before.

The three-part Committee comprises the Labour Ministry, which represents the government; the Thai Labour Solidarity Committee and State Enterprises Workers' Relations Confederation, which represent workers; and the Employers' Confederation of Thailand, representing employers.