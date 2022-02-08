Labour Ministry agrees to hike minimum wage from Bt336: source

Coming just two years after the previous raise, the expected hike would mainly benefit labourers. However, it would inevitably lead to a jump in prices of general goods and services, affecting all consumers including salaried citizens.
The rate of Bt492 was proposed and approved in principle by two agencies representing workers in the Tripartite Wage Committee, who cite various daily and monthly expenses incurred by labourers.
Those expenses are categorised as daily costs for three meals and travel fees, while monthly expenses include rent, utility bills including the Internet, instalment payments for vehicles, and costs for families and parents.
A source from the committee said the Labour Ministry had promised to increase the daily minimum wage but it has not yet whether to approve the Bt492 rate as proposed by the committee. The ministry promised to reach its decision as soon as possible.
The source did not say whether employers’ representatives had discussed the rate with the workers' agencies.
A flat minimum wage has not been approved in Thailand before.
The three-part Committee comprises the Labour Ministry, which represents the government; the Thai Labour Solidarity Committee and State Enterprises Workers' Relations Confederation, which represent workers; and the Employers' Confederation of Thailand, representing employers.
The current rate of Bt336 has been in effect since January 1, 2020, and covers Chon Buri and Phuket. That rate drops to Bt335 in Rayong and Bt331 in six provinces including Bangkok. The lowest rate of Bt313 has been imposed on the three southernmost provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala.
Published : February 08, 2022
