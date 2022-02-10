Thailand records 14,822 Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths on Thursday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,545,873 – 2,418,380 of whom have recovered, 105,129 are still in hospitals and 22,364 have died.

Separately, another 43,888 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 48,738 their second shot and 414,976 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 118,497,420.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 403.7 million on Thursday, 323.73 million of whom have recovered, 74.17 million are active cases (89,784 in severe condition) and 5.8 million have died (up by 11,464).

Thailand ranks 30th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 78.82 million, followed by India with 42.48 million, Brazil with 26.96 million, France with 21.04 million and the UK with 18 million.