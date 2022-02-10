Sun, February 20, 2022

Thai Army sends troops to US for strategic airborne exercise

The Royal Thai Army has dispatched 120 troops to the United States for a strategic airborne operation exercise on Friday, the Army announced.

The drill is part of the Hanuman Guardian 2022 war exercises between the Thai and US armies.

The Thai Army said the exercise would be held until February 23 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.

Thai troops will use a chartered plane to take part in the exercise with troops from the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) of the 25th Infantry Division.

The Thai Army has set up a special airborne company with the 120 troops from the 31st Infantry Regiment, the Special Warfare Command, the Infantry Centre, and Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy for the exercise.

Thai Army sends troops to US for strategic airborne exercise The Army said all troops have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus and have received tests with negative results before being flown to the US base.

Travelling expenses and all training gear are being sponsored by the United States in line with US-Thai Army cooperation.

The drill will be carried out under a military training quarantine policy to prevent Thai troops from contracting the virus, the Army noted.

After the training, the next phase of Hunuman Guardian 2022 will see a parachute jump exercise at the Infantry Centre in Prachuap Khiri Khan and field training in Lop Buri from February 25 to March 8, the Army added.

Published : February 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

