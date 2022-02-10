‘Tough government measures have reined in pork prices’

Thanakorn said prices of other goods, such as fresh chicken and palm oil, also were decreasing.

The spokesman said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s order to inspect pork and meat storage facilities nationwide to deter possible hoarding was primarily responsible for the easing of prices.

The PM’s order required owners of cold storage to report to authorities if their stocks of pork exceeded five tonnes. Following the order, 404 meat businesses had declared being in possession of about 15.5 million kilograms of pork.