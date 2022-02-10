Sun, February 20, 2022

Crisis of confidence as consumer index at lowest point in five months: survey

The consumer index fell for the first time in five months, citing a drop in consumer confidence due mainly to a high rise in prices of food and commodity goods, according to a recent survey.

The key factors contributing to a fall in the index are the Covid outbreak, a general negative domestic outlook on the country's economy, and the government’s vacillation on implementing the “Test & Go” scheme for foreign tourists, the survey by the University of Thai Chamber of Commerce said on Thursday.

The index has plunged from 30.0 to 28.5 in the first five months while anticipated spending in events related to Valentine's Day is the lowest in 15 years, said university rector and poll chief Thanawan Pholwichai.

A related poll on Valentine's Day celebrations surveyed 1,245 people aged 15-59 and found that spending during the period will drop to Bt2.095 billion, falling for the fourth year in a row and the lowest in the past 15 years.

Regarding the government's “Khon La Khrueng” (Let's Go Halves) co-payment scheme, 64.7 per cent of respondents want an extra Bt3,000 on top of the Bt1,200 approved. Another 28.3 per cent said they want an extra Bt5,000, while the remainder said they want Bt3,000 for another three months.

A million applicants, including new and old, are welcome to register for the Bt1,200 subsidy on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration of Phase 4 of the scheme started on Thursday.

