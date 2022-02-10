Crisis of confidence as consumer index at lowest point in five months: survey

The key factors contributing to a fall in the index are the Covid outbreak, a general negative domestic outlook on the country's economy, and the government’s vacillation on implementing the “Test & Go” scheme for foreign tourists, the survey by the University of Thai Chamber of Commerce said on Thursday.

The index has plunged from 30.0 to 28.5 in the first five months while anticipated spending in events related to Valentine's Day is the lowest in 15 years, said university rector and poll chief Thanawan Pholwichai.