Plan to woo Bt1 trillion in foreign investments

ML Chayotid Kridakon, who also heads a proactive team tasked with attracting investments, said on Thursday that the focus would be on five key industries – automobiles, electronics, medicine, digital, and tourism.

“These five major industries have relied heavily on foreign countries. Thailand has no potential to go it alone, so we need investors from outside the country,” he said.

Autos, electronics and tourism account for 50 per cent of Thailand’s gross domestic product, according to the trade representative.

If things go as planned, increased investment in the three industries would help boost the country’s GDP by 3 per cent per year, he said.