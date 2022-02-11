Thailand to donate up to 3.5m doses of AstraZeneca to 6 countries

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday approved the plan to send vaccine shipments for distribution in Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal, Kenya and Ethiopia.
The World Health Organisation, which runs COVAX, endorsed the plan and asked Thailand to ship the vaccines directly to the countries, according to CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin.
Thailand will donate 500,000 to 1 million AstraZeneca doses to Myanmar, 300,000 doses to Laos, 300,000 to Vietnam, 400,000 to Nepal, 550,000 to Kenya and one million to Ethiopia.
Meanwhile, the CCSA was informed that France will donate 400,140 Pfizer vaccines to Thailand.
Bangkok will also return a loan of 122,400 doses of AstraZeneca to Singapore, Taweesilp added.
Published : February 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
