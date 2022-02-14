Thailand records 14,900 Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths on Monday

Death toll increased by 26, while 9,810 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 384,792.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,608,227 – 2,455,832 of whom have recovered, 129,933 are still in hospitals and 22,462 have died.
Separately, another 18,966 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 11,802 their second shot and 245,385 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 120,009,906.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 412.28 million on Monday, 332.92 million of whom have recovered, 73.53 million are active cases (87,065 in severe condition) and 5.83 million have died (up by 5,449).
Thailand ranks 30th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 79.33 million, followed by India with 42.66 million, Brazil with 27.48 million, France with 21.71 million and the UK with 18.31 million.
Published : February 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022