Implementation of 300-baht ‘tourism tax’ postponed till June

The fee was initially scheduled to kick in from April 1.

Phipat said his ministry was working out details of the plan with relevant government agencies after which the matter will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval. Once given the go-ahead, the regulation will be published in the Royal Gazette and go into effect 90 days later.

He said the entry fee is in line with the 2019 national tourism policy and will initially only be applied to people arriving by air.