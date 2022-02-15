Thailand records 14,373 Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths on Tuesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,622,600 – 2,467,383 of whom have recovered, 132,728 are still in hospitals and 22,489 have died.

Separately, another 30,144 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 26,738 their second shot and 150,399 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 120,217,187.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 414.02 million on Tuesday, 336.11 million of whom have recovered, 72.06 million are active cases (85,027 in severe condition) and 5.85 million have died (up by 7,521).

Thailand ranks 31st in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 79.51 million, followed by India with 42.69 million, Brazil with 27.54 million, France with 21.74 million and the UK with 18.35 million.