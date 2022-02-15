‘New normal’, cryptocurrency and hardship sent Google spinning in 2021

According to Google’s Year in Search 2021 report released on Tuesday, phrases like “new customer codes” were accounted for 50 per cent of searches, while “what to sell online” stood at 44 per cent. These were listed in the category “online lifestyle becoming mainstream”.

Meanwhile, “work from hotel” topped the list of searches in the “looking back at life” category, followed by cryptocurrency at 263 per cent, while 87 per cent looked for benefits of Vitamin D.

In the “staying away but getting closer through technology” category, search for “happy anniversary message” stood at 210 per cent and “sending gifts” at 69 per cent. “Playing online games with partners” was used 250 per cent of the time, while “sending to friends” hit 100 per cent.