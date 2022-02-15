‘New normal’, cryptocurrency and hardship sent Google spinning in 2021

According to Google’s Year in Search 2021 report released on Tuesday, phrases like “new customer codes” were accounted for 50 per cent of searches, while “what to sell online” stood at 44 per cent. These were listed in the category “online lifestyle becoming mainstream”.
Meanwhile, “work from hotel” topped the list of searches in the “looking back at life” category, followed by cryptocurrency at 263 per cent, while 87 per cent looked for benefits of Vitamin D.
In the “staying away but getting closer through technology” category, search for “happy anniversary message” stood at 210 per cent and “sending gifts” at 69 per cent. “Playing online games with partners” was used 250 per cent of the time, while “sending to friends” hit 100 per cent.
In the “seeking truth” category, search for “fake news” reached 200 per cent, while “private information” reached 143 per cent. A 72 per cent surge in keywords “can be trusted” was a clear indicator that internet users want the truth.
More people showed interest in health with the phrase “online doctor’s advice” hitting 122 per cent, while “free delivery” for online shoppers rose to 60 per cent.
Online shopping apps also launched new promotional gimmicks like offering special discounts on specific dates such as 6.6 (June 6), 7.7 (July 7), 8.8 (August, etc. Previously this date gimmick was only used on 11.11 (November 11) ahead of the Christmas holidays.
Under the “internet dependence” category, searches for “5G” hit 235 per cent, while “free internet” stood at 35 per cent.
Economic hardship brought on by the Covid crisis was also apparent with “job nearby” hitting 125 per cent and “urgent loans” being sought 59 per cent of the time.
