Police beef up security at Russian, Ukrainian embassies

The two nations have been in conflict after Russia vowed to retaliate if Ukraine, a former nation in the Soviet Union, joins the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Kritsana said the police are monitoring the situation related to the conflicts and have so far not detected any move that would affect Thailand’s security.

“But the Royal Thai Police cannot be complacent. Both uniform and plainclothes police have been deployed to keep security at the two embassies and residences of their staff,” Kritsana said.

“Although the conflicts have nothing to do with Thailand, the Special Branch Police, the Tourist Police Bureau, the Central Investigation Bureau and the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau have been on alert to prevent any untoward incident,” the spokesman added.