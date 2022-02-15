Sun, February 20, 2022

Warning issued after scammers target public with fake GSB loans

The Government Savings Bank (GSB) on Tuesday issued a public warning about fake loans from the state bank being advertised online.

The state bank said it had investigated the website in question after the advert was widely shared via social media.

The website, which GSB declined to name, claimed the state bank was running a “Loans for the People” campaign and anyone could apply to borrow Bt200,000.

“The GSB under the Finance Ministry checked and found that the information is not true,” the GSB said in a statement.

It added that GSB offered no financial product under the name of “Loans for the People” and the website had not provided a link to GSB.

The bank accused the website of deliberately causing public misunderstanding by publishing fake information.

It also asked social media users to stop sharing information from the website. It said that if the people were in any doubt, they could check at the GSB website at www.gsb.or.th, its Facebook page GSB society or call its 1115 hotline.

This is the second time in three months that scammers have advertised fraudulent offers of GSB loans. In December, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry warned the public about text messages offering fake Bt55,000 loans from the state lender.

Published : February 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

