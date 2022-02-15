Risk pay hiked for PWA staff in far South as separatist violence flares

The PWA said the increase would not affect its financial status or revenue for government coffers.

It added that both PWA office staff and maintenance workers who repair water pipes and other facilities were at risk from insurgency-related violence. The PWA said the hike was in line with other government agencies that have raised their risk allowance for deep South staff, including the Bank for Agricultural and Agricultural Cooperatives, and the Government Housing Bank.

The move comes two weeks after at least 13 small explosions rocked the town of Yala on January 28.

A decades-old separatist insurgency in Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat has claimed the lives of more than 7,300 people since 2004, according to the Deep South Watch group which monitors the violence.