Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

Three construction workers killed in Bangkok scaffold collapse

Three workers were killed when a scaffold collapsed at a construction site of a hotel at the One Bangkok project on Rama IV Road in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district, Italian Thai Development (ITD), which is responsible for the project, said in a statement on Wednesday.

ITD said the scaffold collapsed while the workers were pouring mixed concrete at a structure in the hotel's basement floor on Wednesday morning. Two workers were found dead under the rubble while another worker was rushed to Kluaynamthai Hospital but later succumbed to injuries.

The company did not disclose the names of the workers, but promised it would provide aid and benefit to the families of the deceased as soon as possible.

A news source said two of the deceased were females aged 42 and 58.

Lumphini police station chief Pol Colonel Nimit Nuphonthong said officials have summoned the company’s representative for questioning and have asked the Engineering Institute of Thailand to send experts to investigate the construction site along with forensic officials to determine the cause of the accident.

