Another oil leak found at SPRC’s Rayong underwater pipeline

The new leak was found in the pipeline north of the first leakage point at the company’s single point mooring pipeline that had caused a massive oil spill in the Gulf of Thailand on January 25.

The SPRC reported another oil leak, on February 10, after it had moved the pipeline in a bid to investigate the first leak that had caused the oil spill, resulting in about 5,000 litres of oil that was still in the pipe to flow into the sea.

On Tuesday, the SPRC reported that it had “successfully” sealed the second leak to prevent more oil from leaking into the sea. The company said it had also deployed booms and skimmers around the area to prevent the oil slick from spreading, and had dispatched 13 ships to spray dispersant on the slick.

Divers and underwater drones were also sent to survey the leak and underwater pipeline in the areas, while drones were dispatched to conduct aerial surveillance.