Impact of Tuesday’s oil spill off Rayong 'could be worse than in 2013'

The statement said the company has dispatched emergency teams to apply all necessary emergency measures for dealing with an oil spill. The company has also alerted all government agencies concerned as well as adjacent communities, the Environmental Monitoring and Control Centre of Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate and the Emergency Incident Command Centre. Other companies in the area were also alerted to the oil spill, the statement added.

Star Petroleum Refining apologised for the accident and pledged to investigate.

The company announced in a subsequent statement that it had managed to stop the leakage from its undersea pipe at 12.18am on Wednesday and it had brought the situation under control.

It said it had deployed boats to spray chemicals to get rid of the spilled oil and the company would survey the area in the morning to assess the situation.