Samples being collected to analyse damage from oil spill

A survey will be conducted on February 17-18 of certain areas in the Khao Laem Ya National Marine Park and around Koh Samet, which are not far from the leak site.
In Wednesday's operations, RTN operators will conduct undersea surveys at six locations, around six kilometres off Mae Ramphueng beach.
Two oil leaks, for which Star Petroleum Refining Plc is responsible, occurred twice at almost the same location in the space of just a few weeks – the first on January 25 and the second on February 10.
Published : February 16, 2022
